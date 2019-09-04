Some players can’t handle Chiefs pressure – Motaung

Motaung, who is believed to be responsible for signing players at Chiefs, has signed over 20 players in three seasons, however, Amakhosi have not won a trophy in over four seasons now.

“Look, at times players come here at the back of good performances and highly recommended. However, with all intents and purposes, some players fail to make the expected grade and some, with their immense talent, can’t adapt to our demanding set-up,” Motaung told the Chiefs website.

“Pressure comes in different forms; it can be competition or simply the overwhelming pressure that comes with the jersey and the badge.”

