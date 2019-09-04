PSL News 4.9.2019 01:03 pm

Some players can’t handle Chiefs pressure – Motaung

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bobby Motaung during the Kaizer Chiefs press conference at the Chiefs Village (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says some players can’t deal with the pressure that comes with playing for a big team like Amakhosi.

Motaung, who is believed to be responsible for signing players at Chiefs, has signed over 20 players in three seasons, however, Amakhosi have not won a trophy in over four seasons now.

“Look, at times players come here at the back of good performances and highly recommended. However, with all intents and purposes, some players fail to make the expected grade and some, with their immense talent, can’t adapt to our demanding set-up,” Motaung told the Chiefs website.

“Pressure comes in different forms; it can be competition or simply the overwhelming pressure that comes with the jersey and the badge.”

