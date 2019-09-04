Micho open to PSL return

Sredojevic left South Africa last month claiming his mother was sick and he had to return to Serbia, but it was later unveiled as Zamalek coach.

Reports emerged soon after he left South Africa that a woman working at a hotel had laid a charge of sexual offence against him. He denied the accusation, claiming that some football fans were trying to destroy him.

“I was during both my spells extremely respectful to South Africa and South African football that I have no reason why I would not in the future be possibly part of the Mzansi football family,” Sredojevic told The Sowetan.

“I am grateful to my African football father Dr Irvin Khoza for each moment we spent together as I had a university of life, not just working as I was not coaching but wholeheartedly loving all football stakeholders I just say never say never,” he added.

“Zamalek wanted me in 2017 but Pirates snatched me. That Friday when I separated from Pirates was an unbelievable night of my life, where on demands of Zamalek players and supporters I was persuaded to take over the hardest coaching job in African football,” he said.

“I was ambushed by arch-rivals Ahly to join them with a much bigger financial offer but my consciousness did not allow me to dodge Zamalek and people here know that and respect the loyalty I have shown to my present team,” concluded the Serbian coach.

