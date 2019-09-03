local soccer 3.9.2019 10:22 pm

Banyana Banyana stunned as Tokyo 2020 dream dies

Phakaaathi Reporter
Desiree Ellis. Pic: BackpagePix)

Banyana Banyana will not be competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020, after Botswana caused a massive upset on Tuesday evening at Orlando Stadium, beating Desiree Ellis side on penalties, after their two-legged qualifier ended goalless.

Refiloe Jane saw her penalty thwarted to seal South Africa’s fate, as Botswana instead won 3-2 on spot kicks and progressed to the next round of qualifying, where they will take on Zambia.

This was Banyana’s first game of qualifying, as they had a bye in the first round, and after a goalless draw in Gaborone, they had been even clearer favourites to go through at home.

Banyana played in the Olympic games in London in 2012 and Rio De Janeiro in 2016, and this year played for the first time in the Fifa Women’s World Cup in France.

