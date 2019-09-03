No player will leave Sundowns for free – Pitso

This comes after reports that there are players who are not happy at the Pretoria based clubs and are looking to leave the club.

“Guys are unhappy because they don’t play. Unfortunately we have invested in these players. You are right to leave if you want to but the question is who wants you,” said Mosimane.

“If there is someone who wants you how do they want you, for free? No we paid for you. We have never gone without paying a player at Sundowns. If you stay you must fight for your position, if you want to leave because you are not playing its normal we say okay go play who wants you.

“We bought players from them but they come back and want the players for free. Doesn’t made sense. Gone are the days of freebies, if you don’t afford the player its fine we understand, no one is going to leave for free.”

Sundowns, however, have released George Lebese and Sibusiso Kumalo for free after terminating their contracts.

As reported earlier, the likes of Lucky Mohomi, Aubrey Ngoma and Jose Ali Meza have not been registered by Sundowns for the 2019/20 season.

