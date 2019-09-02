Mgosi 2.9.2019 11:04 pm

Maritzburg confirm Brockie signing

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie. Pic: Gallo Images

Maritzburg United confirmed late on Monday night that they had signed New Zealand striker Jeremy Brockie on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns for the rest of the season.

“The club is delighted to announce the signing of Jeremy Brockie on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns until the end of the season,” read a tweet from the club’s official account, under an hour and a half before the official close of the transfer window at midnight.

Brockie has endured a frustrating spell at Sundowns since signing from SuperSport United in January 2018, making limited appearances under Pitso Mosimane and netting just one goal in domestic competition, though he did manage three in the 2018/19 Caf Champions League.

Brockie, who will turn 32 on October 7, has not featured at all for Sundowns this season, and was even involved in a quirky debate with Sundowns’ official Twitter feed, issuing a denial after they had claimed he was injured.

 

