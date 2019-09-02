Chiefs legend roped into Bafana coaching team

Zwane and former Bafana Bafana coach Trott Moloto will serve as assistant coaches to Ntseki when South Africa takes on Zambia in a friendly.

The pair are not the only coaches that will join Ntseki’s technical team as he looks to make more additions to his backroom staff.

Ntseki has indicated that Zwane and Moloto will help him in the upcoming international break while he makes a list of other experienced coaches he would like to have in his technical team to assist with coaching Bafana Bafana.

“Arthur Zwane and Trott Moloto will be assisting me for the Zambia game while I finalize my technical team,” said Ntseki.

