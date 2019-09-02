You have a right to your opinion, new Bafana coach tells sceptics

Speaking to the media for the first time his he was permanently appointed as Bafana Bafana head coach, Molefi Ntseki started off by narrating his footballing CV, briefly detailing how he stopped playing and became a coach. He also explained his rise to the hot seat of guiding the senior national team.

His appointment last Saturday raised eyebrows with some supporters feeling he was not the right candidate but he says he understands why some people are sceptical.

“When I got the call (to tell him he had been appointed full time) I smiled. But when I was about to celebrate, reality crept in… to say now you are in charge. Now it’s a responsibility and opportunity. You need to go out there and do your best while understanding that you are carrying the whole nation.

“If you look at what happened to your predecessors it means you should have a way of understanding the environment before you even start operation in it.

“Everybody has a right to an opinion. Sometimes you have pinion about somebody because you don’t know that person. At times you have an opinion because you think you know that person. But all that is important is the opportunity that has been given to me. I’m not in the position to prove anybody wrong.

“I’m in this position to serve my country and do the best that I can. And I think I’m in this position to get the best out of our players who I think with that understanding and repertoire they will also get the best out of me.”

