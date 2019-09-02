Former Bafana coach gives Ntseki advice

Ntseki was appointed as the new permanent coach of Bafana Bafana following Stuart Baxter’s resignation earlier last month.

“As long as he keeps an open mind and talks to all the coaches in the PSL, NFD and even in the ABC Motsepe League there are some good coaches there,” said Da Gama.

“Be brave. You are a qualified and talented coach and do what is best and we will support you 100 per cent, nomakanjani (no matter what). He must not put himself under pressure, I spoke to him a couple of times, I told him don’t just sit in the fence and use the same system and same team, start afresh”

