Keet and Morena withdrawn from Bafana squad

Mokoena is nursing an injury while Keet is finalising his work permit in Belgium, which requires him to stay in that country until all the paperwork is done.

Reyaad Pieterse of Mamelodi Sundowns has been called up to replace Keet, with Luckyboy Mokoena of Highlands Park to take the place of Mokoena.

The squad, which assembled last night (Sunday) in Johannesburg, will depart for Zambia on Thursday.

This will be Ntseki’s first match in charge following the resignation of head coach Stuart Baxter after the Afcon tournament.

South Africa is using this match to prepare for the upcoming back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan to be played in November.

