Referees pay school fees at the expense of teams – Da Gama

Da Gama didn’t want to focus on the mistake made by the referee in their MTN 8 semi-final clash with Polokwane City on Saturday afternoon, however, he said the referees coming up from the GladAfrica Championship still need the experience to officiate in the top tier.

“There are some really talented guys, like Gomez who was supposed to officiate the final of the 2019 Afcon final is shows that he is a quality ref, there is a lot of quality. But I am just slightly hesitant pay tribute to guys who just came up from the NFD who have to pay school fee at the expense of the teams,” said Da Gama

“I think some of the guys need to be evaluated properly. Hopefully, they can learn quickly and the level of referring than go up.

The former Bafana Bafana coach’s comments come after some questionable decisions from the official on Saturday afternoon at the Peter Mokaba stadium.

“If you look at the red card, it was two yellow cards and some of the decisions today for both teams was very poor, all am saying is we don’t talk about referees but it doesn’t make it easy for us. The yellow card that Thlolane got at the end there for what is that, yes he was offside but you don’t get a yellow for offside. It wasn’t time-wasting they are playing at home.

“As a referee, I sometimes say I had a bad day on the bench and it’s time for others to says they have had a bad day on the field.”

