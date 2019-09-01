Safa gives reasons for appointing Ntseki

Acting CEO Russell Paul says Ntseki’s understanding of South African football is the reason they made his appointment permanent.

Ntseki was set to lead the South African national team until Safa could find a permanent coach.

“We’ve said that part of the criteria was somebody who understands South African football and the path that we want to go,” Paul explained.

“We have had major qualification successes of our Under-17, U-20 and U23 teams and we believe one of the factors that counts in his favour is that he has an opportunity [to transfer such success to the senior team], and he knows how to harness that.

“He took the U-17s to the World Cup, he’s been integrally involved with Banyana Banyana in their preparations for the World Cup and Afcon and other things.”

