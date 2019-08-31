MTN 8 News 31.8.2019 05:25 pm

Polokwane and Highlands play to a goalless draw

Phakaaathi Reporter
Eden Nene of Polokwane City and Mothobi Mvala of Highlands Park during the MTN 8 1st leg semi final match between Polokwane City and Highlands Park at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Polokwane City and Highlands Park played to a goalless draw in the first leg of the MTN 8 semifinal match.

There was no goal to separate the sides at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Both side had multiple opportunities throughout the game but they had nothing to show for it.

It was an equally balanced game with both side sharing ball possession, but Rise and Shine gave an improved performance in the second half.

The Lions of the North and City will fight for a place in the final of the top eight competition in return leg at Makhulong Stadium after the international break.

