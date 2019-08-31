Polokwane and Highlands play to a goalless draw

There was no goal to separate the sides at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Both side had multiple opportunities throughout the game but they had nothing to show for it.

It was an equally balanced game with both side sharing ball possession, but Rise and Shine gave an improved performance in the second half.

The Lions of the North and City will fight for a place in the final of the top eight competition in return leg at Makhulong Stadium after the international break.

