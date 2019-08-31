Furman upbeat ahead of Tshwane derby

This time around the sides lock horns in the first-leg of the MTN8 semifinal on Sunday and Furman insists their improved performances will see them take on Bafana Ba Style pound for pound.

“We have come a long way since that first game and I think we have looked at it with the coach and the team and there was a lot to learn from that game. Our performances and results have been very positive since that game,” said Furman.

“We know that they are team that has been difficult for us over the last few years for a number of reasons and every opportunity we get we hope that we can turn those results to our favor. It is two legs so we have to manage the games well and hopefully we can reach our third final, there is bigger motivation for us that to be in another MTN8 final,” Furman added.

He continued: “Since than first game went on to score three goals against Orlando Pirates and scored three against Wits. I think in the first game we were not as solid as we normally are in our structure and our base and we have worked really hard with the coach on the structure in the different formations that the coach wants us to play.”

The Bafana Bafana international says the confidence is high in the Matsatsantsa camp as a couple of their new players and youngster have been doing well so far.

“There are some new players in the team and we have worked hard on those partnerships ad understandings. For example there is Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza, the two of them are linking up very well ad I think a number of things have progressed.

“I think we are in a very healthy environment and we are very confident and we want to take that confidence into a success ad what a great place to do that with this trophy so early on in the season.”

