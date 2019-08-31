Chiefs’ Zambian striker set to face Bafana in friendly

The friendly will serve as Molefi Ntseki’s first match in charge of the South Africa national team as an interim coach after Stuart Baxter resigned.

Kambole is one of six Zambian players that ply their trait in South Africa in the squad.

Pirates have two players in the squad with Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga. With Salulani Phiri of Polokwane City and Donashano Malama from Black Leopards rounding off the PSL contingent in the Chipolopolo squad.

Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)‚ Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles)‚ Nkole Ngandu (National Assembly)

Defenders:

Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes)‚ Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco)‚ Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe Englebert‚ DR Congo)‚ Clement Mwape (Zesco United)‚ Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe Englebert‚ DR Congo)‚ Mwila Phiri (all Zesco United)‚ Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon)‚ Simon Silwimba (Zesco United)

Midfielders:

Rally Bwalya (Power Dynamos)‚ Clatous Chama (Simba Sports‚ Tanzania)‚ Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana)‚ Donashano Malama (Black Leopards‚ South Africa)‚ Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco)‚ Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates‚ South Africa)‚ Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows)‚ Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers)‚ Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City‚ South Africa)‚ Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos)

Strikers:

Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi)‚ Lazarous Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs‚ South Africa)‚ Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles)‚ Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards‚ South Africa)‚ Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates‚ South Africa).

