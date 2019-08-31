Johnson walks the tight rope

The AmaZulu mentor had to watch his team surrender a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to Highlands Park in Tembisa on Tuesday.

“I have been under pressure my whole life, there has never been a day in my life where I have never been under pressure. If you were born when it was black and white then you will know what pressure is,” said Johnson, whose side scored their first goal this season after some five hours of football.

Johnson suggested that Usuthu should forget about the rich history that the club has and be patient I building the young team in front of them

“Sometimes you’ve got to give people the opportunity to build and to see and you have got to understand how your club is like and how it works. If you are not in that mode then you should not be in football.

“There are so many good examples of clubs that have been in the second division in the world and they are now one of the top teams in the world and it has taken them more democracy’s life in our country yet we only talk about them now, we did not talk about them when they were in the second division,” said 60-year-old mentor.

Johnson added: “AmaZulu come from far, they need to build and this is the third year in the top flight, they still have about another 15 years to build, besides the history of 85 years, they need to build big.”

