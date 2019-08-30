Middendorp reveals key to Chiefs’ success

Middendorp said his players were flexible, which was why they had been able to beat their opponents in the Absa Premiership.

Chiefs beat Cape Town City 2-1 on Tuesday night at the Newlands Stadium in a league tie. Middendorp is pleased with his side’s showing since the start of the season and believes his players’ ‘flexibility’ is paying off.

“I’m tactically flexible, that’s how I’ve been in my 25 years of coaching,” Middendorp told reporters.

“Here and there we wanted to do some of the things last season already, but it didn’t work out, and I’m glad it is working now.

“Now we have the material to adapt to what we want to do tactically. We are working on flexibility, and to get all the players able to take different roles in the field.”

