Players kicked out of Royal Eagles after Sbu takeover

Sbu Mpisane and his estranged wife Shauwn fought over the ownership of the club before the start of the season with Shauwn changing the name of the club to Royal AM, however, the league postponed two of the club’s opening games before Sbu was confirmed as the sole owner.

According to Soweta, several players who were favoured by Shauwn were axed by the club’s new manager. Sbu and Shauwn ran the club jointly before they filed for divorce.

“All the guys that were brought in by Shauwn have been dismissed, it’s very bad because some of them were wanted by PSL teams last season but the club stood on their way,” said the informant.

New club manager Richard Makhoba, who replaced James Dlamini, said the club hadn’t released any players since he took over.

“Yes I report to S’bu, but unfortunately I wouldn’t know that [players signed by Shauwn have been released] because I am not in the camp and I have just joined. I am still trying to catch up. I’ve not released any player,” said Makhoba.

