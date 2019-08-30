Pirates legend defends under-fire Rulani  

Mokwena has come under fire as Pirates is struggling to win games under his mentorship.

Pirates were knocked out of the Caf Champions League preliminary round and the MTN 8 tournament.

The Sea Robbers have not won a match since coach Micho Sredojevic left to join Egyptian club Zamalek.

“We have a problem with Jealous, I don’t think as blacks we want to see another black person survive. If they can give it (Pirates coaching Job) to a white or an indian we will never even talk,” said Mhlongo.

“I think as a nation we are jealous towards one another, let’s give him a chance then after time we can say he has made it or not. You can’t judge Rulani on two games.

“We were saying he is great now he has a chance and we say he is not. There is always a start, I have worked with Rulani. I believe he is a good coach. Everyone has a journey and has to learn nothing is perfect.

Mhlongo weighed in on hiring foreign coaches while there are local coaches that are capable of leading teams.

“As South Africa, we must decide, do we groom our own or will we always depend on people from outside. When you work with an overseas coach some of our players don’t understand the language, even the foreign coach doesn’t understand English so it makes life very difficult.

“I think it’s time we give ourselves 10 years to groom our own coaches and see where we end up.”

