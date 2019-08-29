Komphela backs Mokwena to succeed at Pirates

Mokwena has not won a single game since the departure of coach Micho Sredejovic and some people are starting to have doubts if he is the right man to lead the Buccaneers.

Komphela is confident that Mokwena can lead Pitates into the right direction if the club’s management is patient with him.

“It gives great pride and pleasure,” said Komphela.

“And not because an opportunity is being granted‚ but deservedly so. Rulani is just a monster when it comes to consuming information. He’s still very young.

“He has a bright future in him. Now if we want to give hope to the rest of the up-and-coming young coaches‚ and then we want to switch off this light we see in Rulani‚ it would be catastrophic.

“But the first thing is for him to move into an immediate realisation and acceptance zone that where he is‚ it’s hot.

“All we can say to him is that as much as he has received the support from Orlando Pirates‚ the supporters‚ administration‚ and all those‚ he must keep pushing.

“It is a wonderful opportunity‚ a unique one. He must enjoy and treasure it.”

