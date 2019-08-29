Mokwena impressed by Muwowo’s Pirates debut showing

Muwowo came on with just over 10 minutes to the end and almost scored from a free kick right at the death, with his neatly taken effort tipped out by the Arrows keeper.

“He is a very good player. No doubt about that. I think we saw glimpses of that. It is not easy to make your derby at Orlando. There is lots of pressure particularly because, No. 1, it is Orlando Stadium, the spiritual home of Orlando Pirates. No. 2, there is a lot of expectation and No. 3, the team has not been doing well.

“So there were three heavy bags he was carrying on his debut which is not easy. But he showed courage, he showed character and he fought very hard in the 10 minutes that he was given. He showed a lot of quality,” said Mokwena.

The 34-year-old mentor also likes the fact that Muwowo is a versatile player who can be used in various places in attack.

“He has a left foot that is very, very sweet. He has a good touch on the ball. He has the ability to play both outside and inside. In other words he can play as a No. 10 and he can play on the line to isolate and dribble. He has ability to play beyond the defence and score goals like he did in Zambia. He is going to be a huge asset for the Buccaneers,” added Mokwena.

