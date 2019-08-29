Ramagalela opens up about his daughter’s death

Ramagalela was left out of the midweek game against Highlands, which the Lions of the North won 2-1 on Tuesday night, because he was still mourning the loss of his daughter.

After the game, Highlands coach Owen Da Gama revealed that Ramagalela would return to training this week. However, Ramagalela says he is not yet ready to get back to the field.

“There is no way for me to go back on the field right now. I have to get my mind right and make sure that I stay focused on the game but now it is difficult to do that,” Ramagalela told Metro FM.

The former Polokwane City striker said the team’s victory over Usuthu gave him a bit of joy while he was coming to terms with his daughter’s passing.

“It was a good win for us, I am happy we managed to get the three points, which we fought for. It was not easy, but we got the result and I hope they take the performance to Saturday.”

Highlands are set to face Polokwane City in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal on Saturday.

