TBT: Mzuvukile Tom

Tom recalls how hours before the game Gabuza, who shared a room with Zwane in camp, requested Zwane not to go back to their room with him, only Zwane to disobey that request.

“Gabuza was in the room and he had told Siyanda (Zwane) not to come back to the room with him,” Tom told Phakaaathi.

“We didn’t know what he went back to the room for and we never asked, because that is something he would do from time to time.

“On this occasion, Siyanda decided to go back to the room after Gabuza had asked him to leave because he wanted to be alone.

“We saw Siyanda walking into the room, then he ran out and we were all wondering why he was running out of the room. We asked Gabuza what happened and he said ‘I told him to stay out so he got what was coming to him’ and he laughed.

“Siyanda later explained that when he walked in Gabuza was in the corner speaking about the game to someone or something asking for lucky and then when Siyanda walked in and Gabuza told whoever or whatever he was talking to that ‘please make sure this person who is disturbing me as I am busy with my pre-match ritual has a terrible game.’ We laughed and asked if it was muti but Gabuza and Siyanda did not want to say anything.”

