Sundowns close in on Chiefs with Celtic win

Pitso Mosimane guided Mamelodi Sundowns to their first set of three points on the road when they edged Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium to move within two points of Absa Premiership table-toppers Kaizer Chiefs.

Mosa Lebusa opened the scoring for Bafana Ba Style in the 17th minute when he tapped in from close range mark his sixth straight appearance in all competition with a third goal.

While the former Ajax Cape Town captain got himself on the score-sheet, he benefitted from a well-struck Hlompho Kekana attempt, which was forceful enough to fly past Celtic goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto. However, Man-of-the-Match Kekana could not find the back of the net as his strike found the up-right and fell for Lebusa to finish.

The Masandawana skipper was involved in the second goal as he is the one who was brought down by Mbhazima Rikhotso in the box and the man in the middle did not hesitate to point to the spot. Senior player Themba Zwane stepped up to take the penalty and he made no mistake from 12 yards as he netted his third goal in all competition.

In the hour mark, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane brought on midfielder Andile Jali in the place of Sibusiso Vilakazi in what looked like an attempt to manage the play from the centre of the park. Ironically, it was Jali who was penalized for a handling the ball in the box with just five minutes of regulation time.

Sera Motebang was confident enough to face former African Goalkeeper of the Year Denis Onyango from 12 yards. The 24-year-old placed the ball on the spot, took just two steps back and slotted past the Uganda international to open his Phunya Sele Sele scoring account.

The defending league champions will now turn their focus to the first-leg semifinal of the MTN8 this Sunday against crosstown rivals SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in the capital city. Meanwhile, Celtic will lick their wounds until they return to action o September 15.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.