Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows

The Soweto giants last tasted victory on the opening day of the league season when they beat Bloemfontein Celtic 3-1 at home.

Since then, however, things have not gone well for the mighty Buccaneers as they have been knocked out of two competitions – the MTN8 and the Caf Champions League.

Things have not gone smoothly in the league either as Pirates were humbled 3-0 by Supersport United and then played out a goalless draw against Amazulu last week.

Caretaker manager Rulani Mokwena is under pressure to convince Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza that he deserves the job full time but a win against Arrows will go a long way to silence any critics.

Abafana Bes’thende, meanwhile have started the season with two wins from their first three games.

They did have a blip however when they suffered a 5-0 mauling at the hands of Bloemfontein Celtic but bounced back to beat Chippa United last weekend.

