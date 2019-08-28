PSL News 28.8.2019 07:20 pm

Live report: Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Ndumiso Mabena of Bloemfontein Celtic and Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN 8, quarter final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Ndumiso Mabena of Bloemfontein Celtic and Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN 8, quarter final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein Celtic will be aiming to avenge their MTN8 loss at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns when the two sides renew hostilities in the Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Lehlohonolo Seema’s men were defeated 3-1 by the reigning Premiership champions in the MTN8 quarter-finals, and went to record a goalless draw at Baroka in their next fixture.

Sundowns, meanwhile, will be high on confidence after a comfortable 4-0 triumph over Otoho d’Oyo in the CAF Champions League at the weekend, a result that secured a 5-2 aggregate victory and a place in the final qualifying round.

However, Downs were held to a 1-1 home draw by Cape Town City in their most recent Premiership encounter, leaving them with five points on the board following their first three league games.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 