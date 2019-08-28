Safa favour local coach for Bafana job

Coach Molefi Ntseki is in charge of Bafana Bafana on an interim basis while the football body interviews potential candidates.

According to the source, Safa is looking to appoint a South African coach as Stuart Baxter’s successor.

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt, Golden Arrows mentor Steve Komphela and Cape Town City’s Benni McCarthy are the frontrunners for the national team job, and the technical committee is set to announce the new coach soon.

“The person who will be appointed as coach of Bafana Bafana will in all likelihood be a South African because they are looking for someone who has extensive knowledge of the South African playing style,” an insider was quoted by TimesLIVE.

“In the unlikely event that the coach is not a South African‚ he will have to embrace our philosophy.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.