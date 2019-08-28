Tinkler blasts players for not scoring

Prior to this evening’s game, Tinkler has reminded his players creating chances means nothing if they can’t score because the scoreline doesn’t reflect the chances created.

“We missed a lot of opportunities when he played against Stellenbosch that is unacceptable, the reporters will say that we haven’t won a game and they are right,” said Tinkler.

“I am really not happy with how my players shy away from scoring. Playing a draw is not different from us losing a game. It is good that we can create goals and it mean we need luck for the goals to come our way,” said Tinkler.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.