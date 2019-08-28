PSL News 28.8.2019 01:44 pm

Tinkler blasts players for not scoring

Phakaaathi Reporter
Eric Tinkler (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler is hoping that his players will convert the chances they create in tonight’s clash against Black Leopards.

Prior to this evening’s game, Tinkler has reminded his players creating chances means nothing if they can’t score because the scoreline doesn’t reflect the chances created.

“We missed a lot of opportunities when he played against Stellenbosch that is unacceptable, the reporters will say that we haven’t won a game and they are right,” said Tinkler.

“I am really not happy with how my players shy away from scoring. Playing a draw is not different from us losing a game. It is good that we can create goals and it mean we need luck for the goals to come our way,” said Tinkler.

