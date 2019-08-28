Soccer star accused of assault

According to the Daily Sun, Mothombeni opened a case of assault against Motsiane after the latest beating from the former Rise and Shine player.

Mthombeni says the midfielder showed up at her sister’s place while they were with friends and assaulted her.

“He got jealous and attacked me. He bit my hand,” Mthombeni told DailySun. “My friends managed to calm him down and we went to my place in Mogale. I screamed for help but he started beating me more violently,” she claimed.

“He knocked me down and kicked me as I lay on the ground. I tried covering my face but he kicked me so hard that he knocked out my tooth.”

Mthombeni said she wanted Motsiane to pay for what he did to her.

“I always forgave him because I loved him,” she said. “But this time around I’m done. I want him to pay for what he did.”

The midfielder didn’t want to comment on Mthombeni’s allegations.

“I don’t want to talk about this,” said Motsiane.

Police spokesman captain Solomon Sibiya from Kagiso Police Station confirmed that a case of assault was opened against Motsiane.

