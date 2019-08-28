Middendorp irritated by ‘Khune’ chant from Chiefs fans

Akpeyi conceded a goal in the opening minutes of the match during the 2-1 win over Cape Town City and immediately after, the Chiefs fans started chanting Khune’s name.

“I’m a little bit irritated about some things coming out from the group (of Chiefs fans). I’m really asking that people be fair. It can’t be that after five minutes, we are asking ‘Khune, Khune, Khune,’” Middendorp told SuperSport TV after the match.

“Khune will get his time after (being on) the bench and I think people need to show a bit more respect. There was a loud shouting from the fans after five minutes, that’s what I mean,” Middendorp added.

“We should not be too irritated. But you know in German we say, ‘Stoppen sie den anfang’ meaning ‘stop the beginning.’ But that is what I wanted to say. But besides that, it was huge, fantastic support.”

