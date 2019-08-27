Blow by blow: Highlands Park vs AmaZulu

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

The hosts will go into the game with plenty of confidence as they have strung together a good run in the MTN8 competition, where they are in the semifinals.

The Lions of the North have only managed two draws in their three league matches so far this season though with their last result a 1-1 stalemate against Black Leopards on Saturday.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu have only picked up one point in three outings this campaign and currently sit bottom of the PSL log. Usuthu have improved as the season has gone on after they were thrashed 3-0 by Wits on the opening weekend.

The KZN club played out a creditable 0-0 against Orlando Pirates last week and will look to build on that performance.

