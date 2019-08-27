PSL News 27.8.2019 07:10 pm

Blow by blow: Highlands Park vs AmaZulu

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Mbongeni Gumede of AmaZulu FC and Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park compete for the ball (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Both Highlands Park and AmaZulu will be looking for the victory of the league season when they meet in an Absa Premiership clash at the Makhulong Stadium tonight.

The hosts will go into the game with plenty of confidence as they have strung together a good run in the MTN8 competition, where they are in the semifinals.

The Lions of the North have only managed two draws in their three league matches so far this season though with their last result a 1-1 stalemate against Black Leopards on Saturday.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu have only picked up one point in three outings this campaign and currently sit bottom of the PSL log. Usuthu have improved as the season has gone on after they were thrashed 3-0 by Wits on the opening weekend.

The KZN club played out a creditable 0-0 against Orlando Pirates last week and will look to build on that performance.

 

