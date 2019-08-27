Offers dry up for Leopards striker

Thidiela would like to sell the striker to an overseas club to enable the player to earn a lot of money.

According to reports, Thidiela turned down R8 million from a Turkish club before the start of the 2019/2020 season.

Thidiela made it clear that Leopards will not sell the Zambian striker to a PSL side.

“The latest news on his future is we are going to Maritzburg [United] tomorrow and he is part of the team that is travelling there,” Thidiela told Goal.

“I cannot tell if he will play or not, that is up to the coach. It’s also a possibility that he will stay this season because we have to wait for people to come with offers.

“It will be good for him if he leaves, I’d like to release him to go for greener pastures outside of the country, he must make more dollars,” concluded Thidiela.

