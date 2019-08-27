Chiefs get Billiat and Mathoho boost ahead of City clash

Both players didn’t finish the league game against SuperSport United on Saturday evening as they sustained injuries during the game.

Middendorp revealed that Billiat and Mathoho have been declared fit for Tuesday night’s encounter against Cape Town City at Newlands Stadium.

Mathoho is Amakhosi’s leading goal-scorer, having found the back of the net twice in the last two matches.

Middendorp could start with an unchanged back four for the third time this season against coach Benni McCarthy’s side.

“The one positive we brought here is that the players that picked up knocks on Saturday made it into the travelling squad,” said the Amakhosi coach to the club’s website.

“The game against City is too close after playing another huge match on Saturday,” said Middendorp. “We had to split the preparation in recovery and loading phases concurrently.”

