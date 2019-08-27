Mkhize will silence Billiat – Benni

City are set to host Amakhosi in an Absa Premiership match at Newlands Stadium this evening.

McCarthy has identified Billiat as the main threat for Chiefs, but has backed Mkhize to deal with him.

“He is fantastic all over, and you’ve got to pay attention to a player like that,” McCarthy told the media.

“But I’m okay. He’s playing in the side of Thami Mkhize, who is the best right-back in the country at the moment.”

“I don’t think there is a player whom you would rather have face [Billiat], no matter the qualities that they have. But if they are up against my captain, then yeah, good luck,” added the former Bafana Bafana star.

The game is set to start at 7.30pm.

