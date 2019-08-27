PSL News 27.8.2019 10:22 am

Ramagalela set to return to Highlands after daughter’s death

Phakaaathi Reporter
Rodney Ramagalela of Highlands Park (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama believes striker Rodney Ramagalela will be in the right state of mind to help the team when he returns to training this week.

Ramagalela was given time off to after his daughter died last week. The former Polokwane City and Mamelodi Sundowns striker missed Highlands 1-1 draw against Black Leopards.

Da Gama confirmed that the striker will return to training this week.

“Life is bigger than football, I respect him and his family. He will come back and help us,” Da Gama told reporters.

“We allowed him to go and finish his work, I can guarantee you that he will start training, and he will help us a lot. He will return and he will come back strong.”

