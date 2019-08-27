Ramagalela set to return to Highlands after daughter’s death

Ramagalela was given time off to after his daughter died last week. The former Polokwane City and Mamelodi Sundowns striker missed Highlands 1-1 draw against Black Leopards.

Da Gama confirmed that the striker will return to training this week.

“Life is bigger than football, I respect him and his family. He will come back and help us,” Da Gama told reporters.

“We allowed him to go and finish his work, I can guarantee you that he will start training, and he will help us a lot. He will return and he will come back strong.”

