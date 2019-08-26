Shauwn puts out of Royal Eagles

The couple is going through a bitter divorce and is said to be fighting over the ownership of the club.

Shauwn is said to have tried to register the club under a new name Royal AM, but the PSL did not approve it.

As a result of this feud, the PSL had to postpone Eagles’ two opening league games.

“I’ve retained the club and I don’t want to talk about my wife, who’s trying to change the name of the club. That was rejected by the League,” Mpisane told SunSport.

“I’ll be running the club on my own. From the beginning, it was the family club hence she (Shauwn) was involved.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.