Sono slams referee after draw

The game which was played at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday afternoon ended in a 1-1 draw, with TTM scoring the equaliser in the dying minutes of the game.

After the game, Sono insinuated that Nkululeko was doing a favour for the home side.

“Where did the referee get the seven minutes from? No player was treated for seven minutes, unless we were watching a different game. Even the fourth official said he doesn’t know where it came from,” said Sono after the game.

“I have been involved in football for 40 years and you will never hear me complain about referees but this one (Siyeni Nkululeko) hai (no). I don’t know how much they will pay him. Where did he get the seven minutes of additional time.

“This referee is man of the match, he deserves man of the match. The man of the match gets R3 000, I don’t know how much he will get for his performance.”

