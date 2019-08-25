PSL News 25.8.2019 05:19 pm

10-man Celtic hold Baroka to a draw

Matome Kgoetyane of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Bloemfontein Celtic at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 25, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

A 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic outfit played to a 0-0 draw with Baroka FC in an Absa Premiership match played at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Siwelele had to play the last 26 minutes of the match with 10 men after midfielder was shown a red card in 64th minute for a second bookable offence.

The game turned into a tactical battle with few goalscoring opportunities for both teams, but Baroka looked the better side in the first half.

Celtic, who lost 3-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 match prior to today’s game, looked like they had come to the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium for  a point, failing to create obvious goalscoring chances.

In the end both teams had to settle for a draw.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC and Maritzburg United also played to a 0-0 draw in the other Absa Premiership match played on Sunday afternoon.

 

