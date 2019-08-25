10-man Celtic hold Baroka to a draw

Siwelele had to play the last 26 minutes of the match with 10 men after midfielder was shown a red card in 64th minute for a second bookable offence.

The game turned into a tactical battle with few goalscoring opportunities for both teams, but Baroka looked the better side in the first half.

Celtic, who lost 3-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 match prior to today’s game, looked like they had come to the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium for a point, failing to create obvious goalscoring chances.

In the end both teams had to settle for a draw.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC and Maritzburg United also played to a 0-0 draw in the other Absa Premiership match played on Sunday afternoon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.