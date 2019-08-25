Middendorp rues missed chances in Chiefs draw

This comes after Amakhosi were held to a 1-1 draw by Matsatsantsa at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“I think it was an excellent game. Competitive from both sides. There were moments where I thought we should have got the second goal. Not only Nurkovic, but Zuma and Billiat also had good chances,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“But that’s soccer. In the end, we have to realise there are a lot of players coming back from injury who have been out for 4-6 months. Like Erick Mathoho, Lebogang Manyama.

“At the moment I’m very happy. We have been criticised a lot in the past. I think today (Saturday) we have seen what a brilliant goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is.

“I am not so childish to not watch the penalty. I was watching it. Ironically, I saw a lot of penalty saves from Daniel this week from players in training.”

Chiefs next game is against Cape Town City on Tuesday.

