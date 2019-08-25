No Sundowns player will go cheaply – Pitso

There is just about a week left before the shutdown of the Absa Premiership transfer window and there has been little movement in the Mamelodi Sundowns camp although a handful of players have been linked with moves away from Chloorkop.

The stumbling block, it seems, for other teams to land Sundowns players is the price tag that the club has attacked on their players and it appears to be a little to much for some clubs.

“We can’t be giving away our players as charity, we bought these players and some teams want our players. When Sundowns want players people put the price tag,” said Mosimane.

Speaking of price tags, “Jingles” revealed that Kaizer Chiefs have not attached a selling fee for their talisman Khama Billiat, who Masandawana desperately want to have back after he left for Naturena at the start of the previous season.

“They don’t want to sell. But Gavin Hunt (Bidvest Wits head coach) says anything is possible, everyone has a price. That is what I used to say,” Mosimane said.

However, should the former Bafana Bafana mentor get the players that he wants – who are understood to be Billiat and SuperSport United’s Aubrey Modiba – believes that they we take Masandawana up a notch.

“They will take us to another level. We need players who give competition to the players who are saying they are in the starting 11. If they are not coming to do that then why are we bringing them? To duplicate because the team has the resources to sign? We don’t sign because we have resources to sign, the team supports me to sign. Sundowns have been signing players before I arrived, it has never been an issue but can you put it together? That’s the thing.”