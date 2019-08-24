Sundowns rout Otoho to reach Champions League group stages

The win was enough for Sundowns to advance to the next round of Caf Champions League group stages qualification.

Sirino netted his first from the penalty spot in the 15th mininute and went on to score a gorgeous curler in the 34th minute. In between the Uruguayan’s goals was a beautiful volley by Mosa Lebusa who netted in the 24th minute.

The concerning news for Pitso Mosimane’s side was the injury sustained by the pacey Thapelo Morena, who had to come off in the 19th minute as he was stretched out of the pitch. Mosimane threw in the tried and tested Anele Ngconcga and he had little trouble in that right-back position as the visitors showed little threat towards Denis Onyango’s goal area.

It was fan favorite Themba Zwane who scored the fourth goal following eye-catching footwork by Masandawana’s ball-players. After navigating through the defence, Vilakazi played the final pass to Zwane, who passed the ball into the back of the net with ease.

In what was then reduced from a contest to a exhibition match for the hosts, “Jingles” withdrew Sirino in the 76th minute and threw in the young Siphele Mkhulise and Emiliano Tade – who made his first appearance this season – as Lebogang Maboe was withdrawn to resounding cheers from the supporters.

Mosimane and his bench had a scare towards the end of the match when the fragile Rivaldo Coetzee who was fouled and left on the ground as the medics took lengthy time attending him before they carried him off the pitch.

Fortunately for Sundowns and Bafana Bafana interim coach Molefi Ntseki – who has called up for his Bafana squad – the 22-year-old soldiered on.

The scoreline could have been a lot more as Downs had countless chances to increase the deficit but their attackers cold not keep a couple of their shots on target.

Bafana baStyles’ next assignment will be in the Absa Premiership where they will continue their title defence and push a 10th league title and a third one in three seasons.

