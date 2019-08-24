Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Green Eagles

The Buccaneers suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first-leg against Eagles a fortnight ago in Lusaka.

Follow the game LIVE HERE! Orlando Pirates will be looking to overturn the 1-0 deficit when they host Zambian side Green Eagles in the CAF Champions League preliminary round, second-leg tie at Orlando Stadium this evening.

The Buccaneers suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first-leg against Eagles a fortnight ago in Lusaka. Eagles on the other side will be looking to protect their lead and advance to the next round of the Caf Champions League.

