Orlando Pirates will be looking to overturn the 1-0 deficit when they host Zambian side Green Eagles in the CAF Champions League preliminary round, second-leg tie at Orlando Stadium this evening.
African Soccer 24.8.2019 09:15 pm
Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Green Eagles
The Buccaneers suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first-leg against Eagles a fortnight ago in Lusaka.
Eagles on the other side will be looking to protect their lead and advance to the next round of the Caf Champions League.
