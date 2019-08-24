Akpeyi saves Chiefs blushes with late penalty save

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi saved Kaizer Chiefs blushes as he denied in-form SuperSport United striker, Bradley Grobler a brace, diving to his right to stop his penalty which was to be the last kick at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Akpeyi’s save helped Amakhosi to earn a point and to move top of the Absa Premiership with seven points after three games.

It was Ernst Middendorp’s side’s first game at FNB this season with their opening game away at Makhulong and their first home game hosted at their second home at Moses Mabhida in Durban.

Amakhosi pressed forward early on with a Khama Billiat orchestrated move early on but Samir Nurkovic’s shot from a tight angle on the right fell kindly into Ronwen Williams’ hands.

Matsatsantsa had a close call in the 25th minute but Grant Kekana’s header from a free kick on the left hit the post and Kudakwashe Mahachi’s follow up went wide.

Teboho Mokoena should have done better when he found himself with only Akpeyi to beat after Evans Rusike set him up nicely inside the Amakhosi box. The youngster however sliced his shot just wide.

After the break, Chiefs picked up where they left off with Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Billiat combining well down the left but the former’s cross was overcooked and sailed over everyone and off the field.

Amakhosi had their chances to increase the lead towards the end but Nurkovic and Dumisani Zuma could not make it count.

A defensive error by Daniel Cardoso at the back for Amakhosi allowed second half substitute Thamsanqa Gabuza to pounce and set up Grobler for the equaliser with just over five minutes to the end.

Amakhosi next game is away at Cape Town City on Tuesday night. Matsatsantsa are also away at Baroka in Polokwane on Wednesday.

