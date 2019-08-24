Live report: Mamelodi Sundowns v Otoho d’Oyo

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Sundowns will be looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit, having lost the first leg in Congo-Brazzaville just under a fortnight ago. In that match, Hlompho Kekana was sent-off and is suspended for the second leg, with his place likely to be taken by Rivaldo Coetzee, who did not feature in the first leg.

Alex Nganou (10′) and Fousseni Tofic Yacoubou (26′) scored the home side’s goals before Thapelo Morena netted a crucial away goal in the 86th minute.

Since that defeat, the Brazilians have played to 1-1 draws in the Absa Premiership against Chippa United and Cape Town City either side of coming from behind to beat Bloemfontein Celtic 3-1 in the MTN8 quarter-final.

New signing Keletso Makgalwa sustained what is feared to be ruptured achilles tendons in the City clash after making such a promising start to his Downs career.

