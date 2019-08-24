Arrows shoot down Chippa

Arrows showed their intentions clear from the start by taking the game to Arrows, but they failed to create clear-cut chances earlier on.

Chippa goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb was called into action in as early as the seventh minute, but the veteran goalkeeper did well to come of his area to clear the ball.

Nduduzo Sibiya opened the scoring for Arrows in the 32nd minute, capitalising on a mistake at the back by Chippa.

Sibiya almost doubled his side’s lead in the 37th minute, but ballooned his shot over the bar.

The game remained 1-0 at the half-time break.

Chippa coach Clinton Larsen introduced Thabo Rakhale and William Twala immediately after the break as he the Chilli Boys look for the equaliser.

The gamble paid off later on in the game as Rakhale won his side a penalty which was converted by Boikanyo Komane.

Knox Mutizwa was to be the hero for Arrows when he scored the winner in the dying minutes of the match to make sure that the home team takes all the points on offer.

In another Absa Premiership match played on Saturday afternoon, Black Leopards and Highlands Park played to a 1-1 draw at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

