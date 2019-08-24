Live report: Golden Arrows vs Chippa United

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Abafana Bes’thende suffered a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Bloemfontein Celtic in their last league match.

Chippa, on the other side, will be looking for their first win of the season when they meet Arrows.

The Chilli Boys opened their 2019/20 season with a goalless draw against Stellenbosch FC, before they held Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in their last league match.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.