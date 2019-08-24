PSL News 24.8.2019 03:02 pm

Live report: Golden Arrows vs Chippa United

Lerato Lamola of Golden Arrows and Boikanyo Komane of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Chippa United at Princess Magogo Stadium.(Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Golden Arrows will be looking to redeem themselves when they face Chippa United in an Absa Premiership match at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium this afternoon.

Abafana Bes’thende suffered a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Bloemfontein Celtic in their last league match.

Chippa, on the other side, will be looking for their first win of the season when they meet Arrows.

The Chilli Boys opened their 2019/20 season with a goalless draw against Stellenbosch FC, before they held Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in their last league match.

