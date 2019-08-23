Chiefs midfielder Dax moves to Leopards

“The club has reached its foreign players quota as per the rules and as a result decided to release the Malagasy midfielder.

“The 28-year-old player joined Chiefs in 2018 from Fosa Juniors in Madagascar after a protracted transfer process,” read a statement on the Chiefs website.

“The release of Dax leaves Chiefs with five registered foreign players, namely: Daniel Akpeyi, James Kotei, Samir Nurković, Leonardo Castro and Lazalous Kambole.”

Dax’s release ends speculation about the Malagasy midfielder’s future with Chiefs.

