Chiefs midfielder Dax moves to Leopards

Kaizer Chiefs' Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that midfielder Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana has been cleared to play for Black Leopards this season.

“The club has reached its foreign players quota as per the rules and as a result decided to release the Malagasy midfielder.

“The 28-year-old player joined Chiefs in 2018 from Fosa Juniors in Madagascar after a protracted transfer process,” read a statement on the Chiefs website.

“The release of Dax leaves Chiefs with five registered foreign players, namely: Daniel Akpeyi, James Kotei, Samir Nurković, Leonardo Castro and Lazalous Kambole.”

Dax’s release ends speculation about the Malagasy midfielder’s future with Chiefs.

