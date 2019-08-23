Ntseki announces Bafana squad for Zambia clash

Ntseki has made nine changes to the squad that participated in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt in June.

He has brought in goalkeeper Brandon Petersen (Bidvest Wits); defenders Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Thato Mokeke (Cape Town City), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns); midfielders Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lebohang Phiri (Guingamp FC – France), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier FC – France); as well as forwards Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United) and Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City).

The clash is scheduled for Saturday, September 7 at Lusaka’s Nkoloma Stadium.

This will be Ntseki’s first match in charge following the resignation of head coach Stuart Baxter after the AFCON tournament in which Bafana Bafana reached the quarter-finals.

Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (OH Leuven FC, Belgium), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Brandon Petersen (Bidvest Wits)

Defenders: Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thato Mokeke (CT City), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC), Rivaldo Coetzee, Lebogang Maboe (both Sundowns), Dean Furman (SS), Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp), Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Serero (Vitesse), Percy Tau (Club Brugge), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier)

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg, France), Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United), Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City)

