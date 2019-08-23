PSL News 23.8.2019 11:43 am

PSL soccer to return to SABC as impasse ends

Khaya Ndubane
The SABC and MultiChoice have reached an agreement on the impasse of the blackout of Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa and his communications counterpart, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, met with PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza, the SABC, and MultiChoice in Cape Town on Thursday night.

After the meeting, the parties announced that they had reached an agreement and would give details later on Friday.

The SABC has not aired any PSL football matches since the beginning of the season after failing to reach an agreement with MultiChoice over the broadcast rights.

According to reports, SuperSport asked the SABC to pay R280 million for 144 matches per year for a period of five years, but the public broadcaster said it did not have the money.

