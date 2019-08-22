Billiat will always be subject to transfer speculation – Manyama

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Lebogang Manyama says a top player like Khama Billiat will always be subject to speculation because of the kind of player he is and what he has achieved in his career.

Billiat has been a major talking point recently after Mamelodi Sundowns made their wishes of having their start performer back public. Their efforts to have the nimble footed Zimbabwean back at Chloorkop have however been thwarted by Amakhosi who said they are not willing to sell.

“Khama is a big boy. He is one of the top players in the country. Whether he stays or leaves… the same thing (speculation) will happen again next year because he is a top player and that happens to every top player,” said Manyama on Thursday morning.

He added that Billiat has not shown any signs that he was unhappy at Amakhosi and they have been supportive of him as he recovered from a minor knock he suffered during Afcon and aggravated during the Carling Cup.

“He’s here and he’s been working hard and he hasn’t shown any emotion to any of that (speculation) or put focus on it. We expect that from players like him every year. He’s still here and we made sure we support him in every way and make sure that he stays positive in everything that he does so that he can come back and help the team,” commented Manyama.

Asked if he would be able to step up and be the team’s main man should Billiat end up leaving, Manyama said it was not about an individual.

“It’s not about taking responsibility individually, we take it as a team. Yes, I have played well but we need Khama. In every team where he plays he becomes an important player. But individual performances don’t really matter especially coming from last season. We needed to be more of a team and less individualistic. It doesn’t matter who plays well I think at this point what is important is making sure that Kaizer Chiefs win every game.”

