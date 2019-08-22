Ex-Sundowns player surfaces at Swallows

Shongwe left Highlands Park after spending one season with the Lions of the North.

The 29-year-old has been unlucky in the past, failing to stay at one club for longer period and has struggled to command a regular starting berth at the clubs he has played for.

“He is at Swallows. He is training with the club at their camp in Bedfordview,” a source told Isolezwe.

“What’s not clear is will they give him a contract or not. It is not clear from the coach if he likes him or not.”

The Witbank born midfielder will be hoping to convince Swallows coach Zeca Marques and his technical team to offer him a contract.

